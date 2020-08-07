Michael J. MalleyMarch 7, 1937 - July 22, 2020Resident of Concord, CAMike, a lifelong California Bay Area resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born in San Francisco to Joseph and Miriam Malley and raised in Oakland. After graduating from Oakland Tech High School in 1955 and serving in the U.S. Marines Corps for 3 years, he returned to the Bay Area where he met his wife, Loretta (Lori) Enea, and settled in Concord, in 1964. Mike was employed 26 years as an ice cream distributor, retiring from Berkeley Farms in 1989. He was the proud business owner of Malley's Firewood for 34 years, and finished out a 12 year career with County Connection, retiring again in 2004.He treasured the time he spent with family and friends, enjoyed the company of others and making everyone feel welcome, throwing barbecue gatherings and hosting parties, and often showed his graciousness with his line "would you like something to drink?". Mike was an avid A's and Raiders fan and proudly displayed his allegiance.He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 1/2 years, Lori, daughter, Michele (Mike) McKinley, son, Joe (Marie) Malley, son, Pat (Judy) Malley, and daughter, Colleen (Chuck) Blevins, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his sister, Jacqui Bozzini and many nieces and nephews.Mike will be missed by all who knew him.The family is thankful for the kindness and help of Hope Hospice the past 3 months. Unfortunately, due to COVID no formal services are planned at this time. A gathering in honor of Mike will be held when circumstances allow.