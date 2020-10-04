1/1
Michael James Athey
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael James Athey
Jan. 19, 1986 - Sept. 14, 2020
Resident of Citrus Heights
Michael James Athey, 34, passed away in Citrus Heights, CA, on September 14, 2020. Born January 19, 1986, to Charles and Katherine Athey, Mike was was raised in Dublin, CA, graduating from Dublin High School in 2004. Mike attended San Francisco State University, obtaining a BA in Art in 2013. Mike was an Eagle Scout and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Chicago, IL, from 2005-2006. Mike was preceded in death by his grandfather, Len Athey, and his grandmother, Dixie Wood. He is survived by his two daughters, Elika and Amelia; his wife, Jennifer Lee Fraga Athey and stepchildren, Matthew and Becca Dorsett; his parents; his siblings, Kevin (Shaine), Jen (Jeff), Michelle, Dan (Jackie), and Becky (Zac); his grandfather, Cal Wood, and grandmother, Helen Athey. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
East Lawn Mortuary, Robert A. Russo, 916-732-2031


View the online memorial for Michael James Athey

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved