Michael James AtheyJan. 19, 1986 - Sept. 14, 2020Resident of Citrus HeightsMichael James Athey, 34, passed away in Citrus Heights, CA, on September 14, 2020. Born January 19, 1986, to Charles and Katherine Athey, Mike was was raised in Dublin, CA, graduating from Dublin High School in 2004. Mike attended San Francisco State University, obtaining a BA in Art in 2013. Mike was an Eagle Scout and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Chicago, IL, from 2005-2006. Mike was preceded in death by his grandfather, Len Athey, and his grandmother, Dixie Wood. He is survived by his two daughters, Elika and Amelia; his wife, Jennifer Lee Fraga Athey and stepchildren, Matthew and Becca Dorsett; his parents; his siblings, Kevin (Shaine), Jen (Jeff), Michelle, Dan (Jackie), and Becky (Zac); his grandfather, Cal Wood, and grandmother, Helen Athey. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.East Lawn Mortuary, Robert A. Russo, 916-732-2031