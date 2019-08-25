East Bay Times Obituaries
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Rosary Church
1313 A St.
Antioch, CA
View Map
Michael John McKinnon


1947 - 2019
Michael John McKinnon Obituary
Michael John McKinnon
Oct. 3, 1947 - Aug. 21, 2019
Oakley, Ca
Mike McKinnon, an avid salmon fisherman, coffee connoisseur, adept cook, firewood chopper and masterful fireplace attendant, skilled pipe fitter and welder, eclectic item collector, accomplished duct tape specialist, American River swimmer, snow skier (back in the day), European traveler, perfectionist, out-of-the-box thinker, baseball enthusiast and hat collector, lover of Lake Tahoe and, most importantly, a devoted and loving husband and father passed away peacefully with his family by his side.
Mike will be deeply missed by his wife Leslie, son Jonathan, sister Margaret Allen (Loren), brothers Patrick McKinnon and Jim McKinnon (Mary Beth) and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Higgins Chapel, 1310 A Street, Antioch from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, Aug. 29th. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, Aug 30th at Most Holy Rosary Church, 1313 A St., Antioch followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery and lunch at Lone Tree Golf Course, 4800 Golf Course Rd., Antioch.
Donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or the .


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
