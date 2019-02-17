Michael Keleher

Apr. 17, 1958 - Feb. 2, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Michael Dean Keleher entered peacefully into rest February 02, 2019 at the age of 60, after a 10 year long battle with cancer. Born April 17, 1958 in Belmond, Iowa, he moved to Fremont Ca. in 1964 where he grew up and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1976. He enjoyed sports, boating, camping but most of all he loved organizing and barbecuing at family gathering and watching his grandchildren play sports. For 10 years he worked for Lockheed in Sunnyvale as a Jig and Fixture Builder, he moved into the Medical Device Industry where he worked as a Senior Design Engineer for 12 years, retiring in 2011 from Boston Scientific in Fremont, Ca.

Loving husband of 37 years to Luanne K. Keleher of Hayward Hills, Ca. Beloved father of Jessica Keleher of Hayward Hills, Ca. Dearest brother of Terry Keleher of Fremont, Ca, and Debbie Pennelly and husband Paul of Fremont, Ca. Devoted grandfather of Wyatt, Maddie and Lyndsay. He is survived by many loving friends and neighbors, and his beloved dogs, Katie, Baeleigh and Sissy.

Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering and celebration of his life Wednesday, February 20th, from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. held at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont.





