Michael KungNov. 28, 1973 - Nov. 4, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAMichael Kung of Oakland, CA was a beloved son, brother, and the favorite uncle of all his nieces and nephews. He was there for his family when they needed him most and will never be forgotten. Private services will be held for family members only. In memoriam, please donate to the animal care charity of your choice in lieu of flowers, since Michael cared for animals deeply.