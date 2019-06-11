|
Michael L. Golden Resident of Suisun City Entered into eternal rest on 05/30/2019 in Suisun City. He is survived by his loving family. Public visitation will be Thursday, 06/13/2019 from 11am to 6pm followed by a Quiet Hour from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral service will be Friday, 06/14/2019, 11am at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. Interment, Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond, CA. Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home 510-654-8558
Published in East Bay Times on June 11, 2019