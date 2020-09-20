Michael Lawrence Kelly
July 27, 1945 - July 7, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA
It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Michael Lawrence Kelly at his El Cerrito home with his loving wife, Ellen, by his side.
Michael moved to the Bay Area from Chicago in 1983, pursuing his career in accounting and auditing. In 1989 he obtained a local private tax preparation practice in El Cerrito where he served clients in the community for over 25 years until his retirement in 2016.
Michael and Ellen enjoyed extensive travels that took them to five continents. They also enjoyed attending Bay Area theatre performances and outings at Point Isabel with their dogs.
Michael is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ellen, sister, Margaret (James) and their two daughters, Caitlin and Colleen, and his brother Patrick. Brothers Thomas and William preceded him in death. William's wife, Louise, resides in Chicago as do their children, Tracy, William and Colleen and seven grandchildren.
Michael's body was donated to medical science through the UCSF Willed body Program, per his wishes. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Contra Costa Civic Theatre or to a charity of your choice
.
Michael was a gentleman, kind, with honor and dignity and he will be deeply missed by those who knew him. View the online memorial for Michael Lawrence Kelly