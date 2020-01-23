|
Michael Leo Barr
Resident of Livermore
April 8, 1948 - November 10, 2019
Mike put up a brave fight battling both kidney failure and cancer but sadly, he lost that courageous battle in the early morning hours of November 10th 2019.
Mike was born on the island of Oahu where his Dad was stationed at Pearl Harbor. Both his Dad and Mom served in the military during World War II. That same desire to serve this country was strong in Mike as well. In 1967 he enlisted in the Army and sent to Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart from wounds received in battle.
Mike loved to play golf, cribbage, scratchers and pull tabs, but not necessarily in that order. He was a member of the local American Legion Post 47 in Livermore as well as the Livermore Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Evelyn (Evy); sisters Barbara (Pat) Carroll, Debra (Jack) Garrett; and Melody (Fred) Kadlec. Many nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews; Aunts Margaret and Jeanne Argos and Spud the cat.
Memorial to be held on January 25th from 12 to 5 pm at the Eagles Hall, 527 N. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA. Services to begin at 1pm. Burial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in his name to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. He will be deeply missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020