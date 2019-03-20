Michael Lloyd Kinney

1967 ~ 2019

Resident of Las Vegas, NV.

Mike left us too soon on March 11th, peacefully. He was born in Henderson, Nevada, May 6, 1967. With proud parents Curtis and Jeanne Kinney. Michael graduated San Ramon Valley High School in 1985 and pursued a career in mechanics. First, working on heavy equipment at Oakland International Airport and then directly for United Airlines. Michael had a thirst for knowledge, in particular, history and politics. He always shared in his father's interest in classic cars, firearms and playing pool. Michael spent the last couple years returning to Las Vegas, NV where he spent his time caring for mom, Jeanne. May his heart find peace. We will miss him.

He is preceded in death by his father Curt and sister Michelle. He is survived by his mother Jeanne.

There will be a Graveside Service held at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward, on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 am. All are welcome to attend.





Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019