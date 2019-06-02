East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cerro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Louis Cerro


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Louis Cerro Obituary
Michael Louis Cerro
March 1, 1951 - May 21, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Michael has gone to Heaven after a short battle with cancer. He grew up in the East Bay, graduating from San Leandro High School in 1969. After a tour in the U.S. Navy, he eventually worked at Cal Ink in Berkeley for 20 years. During this time, he met Carolyn. They married in 1994, accompanied by her two grown children and dozens of family and friends. They stayed close to their home in San Leandro, busy with home projects, enjoying their dogs, attending the annual Scottish Highland Games, and visiting the family pig farm in Illinois with plenty of tractors. Mike spent many more years in facility maintenance and truck driving before retiring. He had many hobbies and was passionate about family, friends, his dogs, and even politics, always up for a healthy conversation. He helped neighbors and neighbors helped him. For the past few years he cared ceaselessly for his wife, mother, and brother, and still found some time to tinker in his workshop, enjoy coffee at a local diner, and occasionally ride his Harley. He's now riding as much as he wants with a smile.Michael is predeceased by his father Louis Cerro. He is survived by his mother Dorothy (O'Connell) Cerro, wife Carolyn, brother Phil, and stepchildren Doug and Lisa. Graveside service Friday June 7, 10:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA. All welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.


View the online memorial for Michael Louis Cerro
Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Download Now