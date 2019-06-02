Michael Louis Cerro

March 1, 1951 - May 21, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Michael has gone to Heaven after a short battle with cancer. He grew up in the East Bay, graduating from San Leandro High School in 1969. After a tour in the U.S. Navy, he eventually worked at Cal Ink in Berkeley for 20 years. During this time, he met Carolyn. They married in 1994, accompanied by her two grown children and dozens of family and friends. They stayed close to their home in San Leandro, busy with home projects, enjoying their dogs, attending the annual Scottish Highland Games, and visiting the family pig farm in Illinois with plenty of tractors. Mike spent many more years in facility maintenance and truck driving before retiring. He had many hobbies and was passionate about family, friends, his dogs, and even politics, always up for a healthy conversation. He helped neighbors and neighbors helped him. For the past few years he cared ceaselessly for his wife, mother, and brother, and still found some time to tinker in his workshop, enjoy coffee at a local diner, and occasionally ride his Harley. He's now riding as much as he wants with a smile.Michael is predeceased by his father Louis Cerro. He is survived by his mother Dorothy (O'Connell) Cerro, wife Carolyn, brother Phil, and stepchildren Doug and Lisa. Graveside service Friday June 7, 10:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA. All welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.





