Michael Louis Kenney Nov. 23, 1941 - Nov. 5, 2019 Resident of Pinole, CA Michael Louis "Mike" Kenney, 77, of Pinole, passed away Tuesday at John Muir Medical Center in Concord with his family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday, November 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 837 Tennent Ave., Pinole. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, San Pablo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Michael L. Kenney Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Joseph's Elementary School, 1961 Plum St., Pinole, CA 94564. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary Vallejo (707) 552-6696 TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019