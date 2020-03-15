|
Michael Marques
Feb. 17, 1961 - Feb 26, 2020
Resident of Danville
Michael Marques of Danville, CA, passed away peacefully in his home February 26, 2020 at the age of 59. Born February 17, 1961 in Oakland, CA. His parents Manuel Marques Jr., and Celeste (Silva) preceded him. Survived by his wife of heart Linda Mullen, sister Alice Goncalves (Tony) of Castro Valley, CA, brother Manuel Marques III, (Trisha) of Danville CA, a grandson of heart, and many nieces and nephews.
Michael grew up in San Leandro, CA, graduating from San Leandro High School, where he was a talented & highly regarded athlete. After graduation he joined the family business full time, working side by side with his father & brother to help continue building J & M Inc into a well respected Underground Pipeline business.
Michael was an avid sports and music fan, Always & Forever a true Raider Fan who loved his Rock & Roll, baseball, basketball, boxing, MMA, wresting, tennis & hockey. He was a true friend & loyal family member, touching lives wherever he went. Loved all across the United States, he will be missed by many.
San Leandro Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. There will be no services per Michael's wishes. Interment will be with his parents at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a in Honor of Michael would be greatly appreciated by the Family.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020