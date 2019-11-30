|
Michael Paul Starr
Mar. 20, 1958 - Nov. 9, 2019
Resident of Livermore
Michael was a kind, caring person and wonderful friend. Mike passed away suddenly while preparing for crab season. He is survived by his mother, Laura Mattos, and sisters, Teresa Leach (Timothy) and Maria Ontai (Chad, deceased) along with his cherished nieces Laura, Regan, and Alayna and Frankie, his beloved dog. He was predeceased by his loving stepfather, Joseph A Mattos.
Michael grew up in Hayward graduating from Tennyson High and Chabot College. He owned Starr Commercial Fishing and was a proud member of the Coastside Fishing
Club, Native Sons of the Golden West and IBEW electricians union. He worked as a shop steward for PG&E. Mike will be remembered for his unique style, great sense
of humor, respect for traditions and strong beliefs plus a tremendous passion for fishing. Michael passed "doing what he loved." He will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 6, at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, with a reception to follow.
Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Coastside Fishing Foundation, www.coastsidefishingfoundation.org or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019