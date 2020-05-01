Michael Read
1950 - 2020
Michael Read
February 18, 1950 - April 19, 2020
Resident of Danville
After living with Parkinson's Disease for 15 years, Michael Read passed away in April 2020. He was survived by his two children - Lisa and Jeffrey - and his five Canadian siblings: Jeffrey, Susan, Brian, Linda, and Philip. He was loved for his sense of humor, his kind heart, and his devotion to his family. Mike was passionate about car racing, Seinfeld, and the music of Bob Dylan, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones. While he loved living in California, he was also overflowing with Canadian pride and never failed to point out a celebrity's Canadian heritage. He loved deeply, and touched the lives of those around him. He will be missed.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no funeral service is being planned at this time, but friends and family will be updated about future arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.


View the online memorial for Michael Read

Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2020.
