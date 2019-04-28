|
|
Michael Scott Johnson
Dec. 3, 1944 ~ April 2, 2019
Former Concord Resident
Mike Johnson was born to Margaret and Halden Johnson. He had a sister, Sandra (deceased), and two brothers; Merlin (deceased) and Kent of Antioch. The Johnson's moved to Concord in 1954 to the "Hill" on Glenside. He was an intricate part of the Mt. Diablo High School class of '63. After high school he joined the Marines and served in Vietnam. He belonged to Steamfitters Union Local 342. He lived in McCall Idaho with is wife Karen and his daughter Candace.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019