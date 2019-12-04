East Bay Times Obituaries
Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
Michael O'Kane
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
1965 Reliez Valley Road
Lafayette, CA
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
1958 - 2019
Michael Scott O'Kane
Resident of Sutter Creek, California
Michael Scott O'Kane, 61, of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1958 to the late Elizabeth F. (Schroeder) and Raymond G. O'Kane.
Michael worked in the family business for over two decades before moving to Amador County where he went to work for Lowe's. He did volunteer work for a variety of organizations over many years. Michael was a lover of animals and music. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. All who knew him were deeply blessed by his kindness and great wit. He will be dearly missed.
Michael is survived by his wife, Victoria L. (Davis) O'Kane; daughters, Katie (Jon) Falkenstein and Laura N. Phillips; and brothers, John (Elizabeth) O'Kane and Stephen (Chris) O'Kane.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Daneri Mortuary, 415 Broadway, Jackson, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019
