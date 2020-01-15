|
Michael Solak
7/10/1953 - 12/28/2019
Resident of Antioch
Michael passed away after a brief battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully in his home with his devoted wife and loyal dog Max by his side.
Michael was a beautiful human being inside and out with his piercing blue eyes and pre-mature grey hair. He also had a heart of gold. His love for his family ran deep and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Michael worked as an electrician for 40 years as a member of the Local 302 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Michael is survived by his wife Roberta Aguirre Solak, brothers, Robert Solak (Roxanne), Anthony Solak (Rhonda), Stepdaughter, Mandy Wheeler, Grandson Adrian Aguirre and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Estelle Solak and father, Robert Solak.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Higgins Chapel located at 1310 A street Antioch, CA. Burial will follow at Oakview Memorial Park Cemetery at 2500 18th Street Antioch, CA followed by a gathering at the local VFW at 815 Fulton Shipyard Rd, Antioch, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 15, 2020