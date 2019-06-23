Michael Steven Carpenter

Sept. 1, 1947 - June 8, 2019

Resident of Pleasant Hill

Mike, 71, passed away peacefully at home of congestive heart failure. Born in Hibbing, MNto Lewis and Marion Carpenter, he lived in Peru and Tennessee before moving to Walnut Creek in 1958 and remained in CA for the remainder of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gail, three children, their spouses, five grandchildren, his sister and brother, and many extended family and friends.

He proudly served the US Army in Vietnam from 1969-1970. Mike began his career with Shell in Mtz., then moved into water treatment for the city of Pittsburg, and retired as a superintendent after 27 years with EBMUD. He also earned a business degree from Cal State East Bay and worked part-time in real estate. He loved spending time with family, being outdoors, fishing, sailing, biking, running, camping, golfing, traveling and had a passion for cars. Mike survived three open-heart surgeries, strokes, and a cardiac arrest. His strength and determination allowed him to spend many years enjoying life. Even though aphasia made it difficult for him to communicate, he would often say "It's good!' showing his gratitude for all that he had and was able to do.

Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Church in Pleasant Hill on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 4:30 pm.





