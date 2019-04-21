Michael Steven Walton

July 9, 1970 - April 9, 2019

Windsor, CA

Mike was a loving husband and dedicated father of 5, and an extremely kind and generous person. His wife and children always knew he supported whatever they were doing, or attempting to do. He was also always willing to lend a helping hand to any family, friends, or even strangers. No matter what was going on in his life he always had time for others.

He was born and raised in Livermore, CA, and graduated from Granada High, and Las Positas College, and earned his BA in Business at Sonoma State. He worked in the food industry, starting at his parents Deli in Livermore at age 10, continuing throughout school, and later as a manager of a Taco Bell for 10 years, before transitioning to the mortgage banking business in Sonoma and Marin counties. He has been at Pacific Private Money in Novato for the past 4 or 5 years, and enjoyed learning this new dimension of the mortgage business. Mike collapsed near the finish line of a fundraiser 5K run on Sunday April 7 and never recovered.

Mike is survived by his wife Andri, two adult children, Branden (21); Mason (19); one daughter, Hannah (14), and two step sons Andrew (14) and Brian (12), along with his parents, sister, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles and dozens of cousins. He is sorely missed.

He was buried at the Five-Pillars Farm Cemetery, Loughlin Road, in Livermore on April 10. A Celebration of Michael's Life will take place Sunday April 28 from 1-4 PM, at his home (at the end of a long driveway) 7590 Starr Road, Windsor, CA 95492. Contributions in his name to the , or to the USABA are appreciated.





