Michael Thomas Magnani

Michael Thomas Magnani In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Michael Thomas Magnani
Aug. 1, 1966 - Mar. 1, 2010
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put His arms around you, and whispered "Come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
Your Loving Family


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019
