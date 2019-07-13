Michael V. Aiello

April 8, 1985 - July 7, 2019

Resident of Oakland

Michael passed on Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a long illness at the age of 34. He was surrounded by his family and close friends.

Michael was born in San Francisco, grew up in Antioch where he and his friends spent most of his childhood filming EVERTHING they did. He always had a fascination with film and the arts and evolved into an amazing artist, set designer, and short film maker with a unique eye and incredible talent. His very presence made him loved by everyone who met him, and he will be remembered by all he came in contact with.

He will especially be remembered by his mom Cynthia, dad Vince, sister Jessica, uncle Russ (Patti) Belleci, Harry (Barbara) Dillon, Gary (Janette) Aiello, many many cousins, as well as many loving friends and collaborators, not limited to Christina Molcillo , Chris Harrison, and the rest of the crew at the Mansion in Oakland who will remember him as influential, creative, funny, and stubborn.

Very special thanks to Dr, Ann Petru, Teresa, and Kim at CHO Oakland who loved and cared for Michael as a child and their collaboration this past month.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy at 1:00pm at the Most Holy Rosary Church in Antioch. Private interment will be held on Wednesday at Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: La Casa de los Niños, PO Box 1355, Sebastopol, Ca 94573.





View the online memorial for Michael V. Aiello Published in East Bay Times on July 13, 2019