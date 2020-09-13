Michael Victor Dalander
August 1, 1938 ~ September 6, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Michael Victor Dalander died at his Antioch home on September 6. He was 82 years old.
Mike was born and grew up in the small town of Escalon with big brother Marvin & baby sister Vicki. He played many sports at Escalon High and worked for local farmers. When he was 21 years old, he joined the Marines.
Mike started working at PG&E in 1965 and enjoyed the dangerous, busy & challenging work of an electrical lineman. He earned the nickname "Grumpy" for his gruff & efficient manner of working. In 1969, Mike married Sue Halderman and adopted son Jeff. Daughter Jill & son Scott were born over the next 9 years.
Mike was a treasure hunter. He thoroughly enjoyed metal-detecting, bottle-digging and coin collecting. He liked panning for gold in the creeks around Mariposa. A gifted artist, he had a real talent for drawing, painting, sculpting and carving. He was a gardener, an animal lover, and a generous & kind friend and neighbor. Mike was always willing to help someone in need. He carried dollar & half-dollar coins in his pocket so he could hand them to kids. Mike very seldom lost his patience or temper. He was a hard-worker & an honest person who taught his children to share, save money, vote & be responsible.
Donations can be made in Mike's honor to the Dalander Cemetery. Send to Dalander Cemetery Secretary Norma Shepard, 114 Jonathan Drive, Madrid, Iowa, 50156.
Please consider also supporting the American Cancer Society
, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, the Parkinson's Foundation and the American Heart Association
