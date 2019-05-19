In Loving Memory

Michael W. Way

Feb. 23, 1948 - April 19, 2019

Michael William Way, loving father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on April 19, 2019. Mike was born in Richmond, February 23rd, 1948. He attended Richmond High School and served valiantly in the Marines during the Vietnam War. He settled in Anaheim working as a Journeyman carpenter, and then decided to apply his considerable skills to becoming an architect. Upon graduating from UC Berkeley with a BA-Highest Honors in architecture, he joined Hirshen, Gammill & Trumbo, where he spent most of his career along with other prominent firms including Google as a Global Program Architect. Mike leaves an impressive body of work throughout the greater Bay Area. Mike had a son, Dominic, who was the center of his world. He loved to explore, learn and teach. He had a big mind and heart, loved music, sports, and hosting family get-togethers where he showcased his cooking skills, his love of good spirits, and his great storytelling ability. Mike was an indomitable force. He is preceded in death by parents William Sr. and June Way, and sister Carol. He will live forever in the hearts of his son Dominic, and siblings Sandy, Rick, Shari (Rocky), Billy (Laura), many neices, nephews, and others he knew and loved. Mike will be honored and laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on May 24th at 11am





