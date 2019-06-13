|
|
Michael Wayne Christopher
Aug. 9, 1955 ~ June 5, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Michael Wayne Christopher resident of Martinez passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. His Mother Alleene precedes Michael in death. He leaves behind Wife of 34 yrs. Julie, his Father Hurbert and Wife Judy, his son's Michael & Nicholas, Sister's Wendy and Kim, & Grandchildren Mike, Cameron, Kayla, Kennedy, & Leighton. Along with his best buddies, Brodie & Con Con. Friends & Family are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, June 14th at 11AM at Connolly & Taylor Funeral Chapel.
View the online memorial for Michael Wayne Christopher
Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019