East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
925-228-4700
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Christopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wayne Christopher


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Wayne Christopher Obituary
Michael Wayne Christopher
Aug. 9, 1955 ~ June 5, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Michael Wayne Christopher resident of Martinez passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. His Mother Alleene precedes Michael in death. He leaves behind Wife of 34 yrs. Julie, his Father Hurbert and Wife Judy, his son's Michael & Nicholas, Sister's Wendy and Kim, & Grandchildren Mike, Cameron, Kayla, Kennedy, & Leighton. Along with his best buddies, Brodie & Con Con. Friends & Family are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, June 14th at 11AM at Connolly & Taylor Funeral Chapel.


View the online memorial for Michael Wayne Christopher
Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connolly & Taylor
Download Now