Michael Wood Stewart

October 24, 1955 - March 11, 2019

Oakland

Michael Wood Stewart, 63, a resident of Jingletown, Oakland, CA, passed away unexpectedly from complications of the flu on March 11, 2019 at Kaiser Oakland Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends.

Michael was born on October 24, 1955 in Washington, D.C., and lived in Florida, California, Massachusetts and Maryland before settling in Oakland, California in 1978. Michael was an artist, builder and nature lover. He received a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from California College of Arts and Crafts in 1981, was awarded a number of prominent glass residencies and continued to pursue his passion for glass sculpting throughout his life. He had numerous exhibits of his unique glass sculpture in the Bay Area, Washington and the East Coast, including fellowships at Wheaton Arts in Millville, NJ and Pilchuck Glass in Stanwood, WA.

Michael was a successful and talented builder and expert electrician in the San Francisco and Bay Area, designing and renovating homes and artists studios. He was integral to the formation of the Jingletown Arts Community, where he and his partners developed the first legal live-work art studio building in the area, which led the way for many artists to settle in the neighborhood art district. He was also an important community activist, a voice for the Jingletown neighborhood, helping to make it a clean, safe and artistic haven in Oakland. Michael was awarded a tribute by Oakland's City Council for his never ending volunteer work appreciated by all who lived in the Jingletown Art district.

Michael was a nature lover and very active in the white water rafting community the last 30 years. He rafted many of California's white water rivers with a large circle of river friends spread throughout Northern California. He also rafted the Main and Middle Fork Salmon, Selway and Hell's Canyon of the Snake in Idaho, the Owyhee, Rogue, Grand Ronde and Illinois in Oregon and several rivers in Utah and Colorado and also the Tatshenshini and Alsek Rivers in Alaska, as well as wilderness white water rivers in South America. Michael always showed his peaceful spirit on the river. He was safe, skilled, fun, thoughtful and the "go to" when making critical decisions for the welfare of the group, who trusted him unconditionally on the river. He rowed his last Grand Canyon trip for 21 days in the fall of 2018.

Michael is survived by his dog Ingo Stewart, father Merrick Stewart, siblings Barbara (Dana) Pomeroy, Patricia Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart, and Gregory (Helen) Stewart, nieces Teresa (Dan) Robinson and Sarah (Stephen Smith) Merola, nephews William (Andrea) Buckley, Blake Pomeroy, Michael (Katherine) Buckley, Thomas Stewart, Logan (Kaitlin) Pomeroy, Matthew Stewart, great niece Madigan Robinson, great nephew Aiden Robinson, and the many friends he leaves behind. Michael was predeceased by his mother Patricia Stewart.

Memorial Donations in memory of Michael can be made to: Milo Foundation, PO Box 6625, Albany, CA 94706





