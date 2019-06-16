Michaelina "Lena" Spinardi

Feb. 10, 1924 - June 12, 2019

San Leandro

Michaelina "Lena" Spinardi, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on June 12, 2019 at 95 years old. Lena was born on February 10, 1924 in Rochester, New York. Her parents, Giuseppe and Grazia Laspina immigrated from Sicily in 1914. They attended Saint Michael's Catholic Church, which served as the inspiration for Lena's name. Eventually, the family settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. Lena was the seventh of twelve children. Even though she was very shy, Lena grew into a fun loving and humorous young woman. Considered a great beauty, she married Albert Spinardi and together they had three daughters, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She spoiled each new generation with love and amazing Italian food. Lena was a devout Catholic who routinely paid homage to the saints and their statues at Saint Felicitas Church in San Leandro. She had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary. Lena was preceded in death by her husband Albert, her two sisters and nine of her ten brothers. She is survived by her brother Al Laspina, her children Mary "Grace" Delgado, Rozanne Foy, and Paula Bellefeuille, her sons-in-law Richard and Brian, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On Thursday, June 20, 2019, the Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM followed by Mass at 10:00 AM, at St. Felicitas Catholic Church, 1662 Manor Blvd in San Leandro. Following the Mass, interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. Donations in her name may be made to a .





