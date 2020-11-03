1/1
Micheal Conrad Morales Jr.
1995 - 2020
Micheal Conrad Morales, Jr.
December 5, 1995 - October 12, 2020
Former Resident of San Leandro, CA
"Just Another Guy Trying To Live Life"

Micheal died unexpectedly in a tragic car accident in San Diego County. He was 24 years old. He was a native of the Bay Area (San Leandro), but moved to southern California (La Mesa) a few years ago. He was working construction at the time of his death. Micheal was a hard worker (thanks to his Dad) and had a smile that drew people to him. His death has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him.
Micheal is survived by his parents: Micheal C. Morales and Marcia Quiroz Martinez (Alfredo), grandparents: Jose L. Martinez (Mary Louise d. 2005), Mario and Marilu Quiroz, girlfriend: Klawdya Cardenas, siblings: Jared, Gabe, Nancy (Dominic), and Isabel (David), nieces and nephews: Taylor, Lyla, Devond, Javier, and Kalel, aunts and uncles: Lorretta, Michelle (Juan), John (Silvia), Cinthya (Ramon), Edna (Benjamin), Carlos (Isabel), cousins: Leticia (Darin), Mary-Elizabeth, Andrew (Michelle), Joshua, Victor, Caleb, Uzziel, Annette (Alex), Melissa, Charlotta (Jeff), Tobias (Lori), Cailan, Sylas, and Milo, Shanell, Deja, Aubriana, Franchesca, Anjelica, Dimitri, Alicia, Leah, Elijah, Jaqueline, Marilu, Graciela, Mariela, Mario-Alberto, Jessica, Susana, Carlos Alberto Jr, Lupita, and Isabel, his childhood friend Thurston Johnson and many friends, too many to mention.
Graveside service will be held on November 6, at 1 pm (Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home) at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo next to his Nana. Brother Oscar Johnson (East Oakland Assembly) will be officiating.
Our family wishes to express their gratitude and love for all your support, kindness, and prayers. Coming together to honor our Micheal will never be forgotten. Remember his sweet smile and kindness to all. He will forever be in our hearts.


View the online memorial for Micheal Conrad Morales, Jr.

Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
All Souls Cemetery
1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
