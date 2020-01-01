East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson & Kratzer
270 Miller Ave
Mill Valley, CA 94941
415-388-1573
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Wilson & Kratzer
270 Miller Ave
Mill Valley, CA 94941
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Hilltop Community Church
3118 Shane Drive
Richmond, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Micheal Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheal Davenport


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Micheal Davenport Obituary
Micheal Davenport
Sept. 10, 1949 - Dec. 17, 2019
resident of Richmond
Michael G Davenport was a long time Richmond resident affectionately known by his friends as "Big Mike".
Micheal Davenport was the CEO of DP Security Services Inc. DP Security was a prominent black owned business in Richmond.
Mr. Davenport dedicated many years to the city of Richmond. He served as President of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, BMW and, RPAL. Micheal Davenport was survived by his wife, Melodee Davenport and his 8 children. Services Jan. 3rd at 11am Hilltop Community Church, 3118 Shane Drive Richmond CA. Visitation Thursday Jan. 2 at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary, 455 24th Street, Richmond, CA Viewing-4pm - Quiet hour 6pm


View the online memorial for Micheal Davenport
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -