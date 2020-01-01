|
|
Micheal Davenport
Sept. 10, 1949 - Dec. 17, 2019
resident of Richmond
Michael G Davenport was a long time Richmond resident affectionately known by his friends as "Big Mike".
Micheal Davenport was the CEO of DP Security Services Inc. DP Security was a prominent black owned business in Richmond.
Mr. Davenport dedicated many years to the city of Richmond. He served as President of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, BMW and, RPAL. Micheal Davenport was survived by his wife, Melodee Davenport and his 8 children. Services Jan. 3rd at 11am Hilltop Community Church, 3118 Shane Drive Richmond CA. Visitation Thursday Jan. 2 at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary, 455 24th Street, Richmond, CA Viewing-4pm - Quiet hour 6pm
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020