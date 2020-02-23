|
Michele Hill
Dec. 7, 1961 - Feb. 18, 2020
Concord
Michele Hill, Age 58, of Concord, CA, passed away surrounded by her family on February 18, 2020, at 8:10 PM, following a brief fight with cancer. Michele was diagnosed with lung cancer only 25 days prior, and despite a valiant effort on her part, as well as excellent medical care, the cancer was too much. Michele was a vibrant young woman who was taken too soon from her loving husband, Matthew, her two sons, Daniel and Sean, her son-in-law Jason, and her daughter-in-law to be, Alexis.
Michele was born in San Francisco, CA, to her father Alan and mother Hendrika. She attended Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, and graduated in 1980. Michele met her future husband, Matthew, while working at Wendy's. Michele and Matt were married on June 20, 1981 in Walnut Creek. Her first son, Daniel, was born in 1984, and her second son, Sean, was born in 1989. Michele and Matt ran a successful construction company for the majority of their lives.
Michele lived a life of service, and gave her time and energy constantly. Whether it was to family, friends, or even perfect strangers, Michele never shied away from a challenge. Her volunteer activities included participating in the Pine Hollow Middle School Site Council, coordinating the Clayton Valley HS Every 15 Minutes program for years, building and running the Clayton Valley Men's Lacrosse program for over ten years, and she held many different positions alongside her husband in the CVHS Athletic Boosters Club. With her friends, she organized the United Mount Diablo Athletic Foundation to save sports at local high schools, and coordinated the Relay for Life in Clayton to raise funds to fight cancer. Michele touched the lives of countless young people, as well as their families. There are few families in our area who were not touched in some way by Michele.
Michele is survived by a large, loving family, who will never be the same after losing her. A celebration of Michele's life will take place at the Saint Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the organization We Care Services for Children would be appreciated in Michele's honor. Donations can be made through their website: https://www.wecarechildren.org/donate-2/
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020