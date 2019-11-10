|
Michele Mohr Johnson
April 22, 1953 ~ Oct. 17, 2019
Resident of Concord
Michele passed suddenly at home surrounded by family.
Michele was born in Hayward California. Her parents were Ted and Wanda Mohr. She was the youngest of four children.
She graduated from Campolindo High School in 1971 and received her degree in psychology in 1994 from Cal State Hayward. Camping in Shasta Mountains, the smell of pine trees, campfires, gardening,
cooking and completing the sudoku puzzles in the daily paper were here enjoyments. Above all else, she loved her family.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-four years Richard,
their two sons Matthew (Chari) and Corey also three grandchildren Isabelle,
Catelyn and Raymond.
Memorial Service will be on December 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Oakmont Mortuary's Redwood Chapel
Reception will follow after memorial service in Inspiration Chapel
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019