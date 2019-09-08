Home

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
3433 Somerset Avenue
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
3433 Somerset Ave
Castro Valley, CA
Michele Suzette Moal


1954 - 2019
Michele Suzette Moal Obituary
Michele Suzette Moal
July 21, 1954 - Aug 30, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Mimi, as she was known, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Raised in Castro Valley, a graduate of Castro Valley High School.
Mimi is survived by her mother and step-father, Mona and Jim Mulvaney, sisters Frances Blythe, Denise Killingsworth, brother William (Bill) Moal, step-brother Jim Mulvaney, Jr and wife Lisa, several nieces and nephews, also by her cousin Cherie Gamardo, and her loving, compassionate caregivers and friends at Scott Villa where she lived for 29 years. She is preceded in death by her father Benjamin (Ben) Moal.
Memorial Services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3433 Somerset Ave, Castro Valley, Tuesday, September 10th at 11:00 AM.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019
