Michelle Lynn Jones
Dec 15, 1968 - Feb 24, 2020
Antioch
Michelle passed away after a long illness surrounded by her loving husband and children.
Michelle celebrated life, loved her children, coached soccer, and enjoyed vacations in Maui. She claimed she was afraid of heights but would zipline anyway. She loved her jobs as a legal assistant and as a part time bartender because she enjoyed being around people.
Michelle is survived by her husband John, parents John and Shirley Oberholzer and Felicidad Oberholzer (Alexis Doval). Sisters Virginia Vandergon (Thomas) and Catherine Bonn. Brothers Michael Oberholzer (Jean) and David Oberholzer (Carolyn). Children Tessa Harris, Jessika Hunter, Marissa Hunter, Alyssa Hunter, Loryn Johnson, Derrick Johnson Grandchildren Braylon, Aubrey, Aalayah and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held March 20th in Antioch
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2020