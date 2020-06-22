Michelle Lynne "Mike" Weber
1939 - 2020
Michelle Lynne "Mike" Weber
July 12, 1939 - April 30, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA.
Mike is survived by children, Robert Snell, (Lola), of Oakley, Donna Jensen, (Brian), of Florida, grandchildren, Alex and Danielle Snell and great grandson, Gage Snell, brother, David Dorinson, (Judy). She will be missed by all who loved her.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
