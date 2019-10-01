|
Mickey Jimenez
Jan. 9, 1929 - Sept. 23, 2019
Hayward, California
Mickey (Nunes) Jimenez was the third of thirteen children born to Alfred V. Nunes and Anna E. (Mangas) Nunes of Hayward, CA. She cherished time with her two married daughters, Roberta Key of Denton, TX and Lisa Nunes of Sebastopol, CA and son-in-laws Harry Key and John Nunes and 6 grandchildren, Trina & Tracy Page, Landon & Erin Key, Crystal & Rob Weakley, Lacey & Max Johnson of Texas and Trisha & Jeff Brunner and Clint & Kristi Nunes of CA and 11 great-grandchildren: Colton, Caden, Ryland, Harrison, Hadley, Ainsley, Maggie, Finley, Keane, Parker and Everly. She is survived by brothers Norman, Frank, Victor and George Nunes and sister, Janice Hogan. Preceded in death by her parents, and 7 siblings. Celebration of Life will be at the Church of the Nazarene, 19230 Lake Chabot Road, Castro Valley on Wed, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made to
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019