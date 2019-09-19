|
Midori Ogawa Wedemeyer
1922 - 2019
Resident of Lafayette, California
Midori Ogawa Wedemeyer passed away on September 4, 2019 at 97 years of age. Born and raised in Sanger, California, she graduated from Sanger Union H.S. in 1939. Seeking adventure, she traveled to Japan, later graduating from Tsuda Women's College in 1945. While in Japan, she worked as a translator for the US armed services and as a medical librarian for the ABCC in 1948. There, she met and married her husband, William J. Wedemeyer, MD, in Tokyo, Japan in 1950.
She returned to California in 1951, giving birth to a son, Robert, and a year later joined her husband in Connecticut, where they raised three more children (Dorothy, John, and Elizabeth). In 1960, they moved back to California (Oakland) after her husband accepted a position at Herrick Hospital in Berkeley. Mom was not only a consummate homemaker (including raising a child with special needs), but also took an active role in the hospital auxiliary and on the PTAs of her children's schools.
In 1969, they moved to Lafayette. As visual art lovers, artists themselves, and history buffs, she and her husband became patrons of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. Mom was an accomplished and sought-after docent, and later served as a Commissioner for the museum. She also founded Mount Diablo Realty in Lafayette. She and her husband continued to pursue their love of travel all over the world "three times over" as she would often say.
Although losing Dad in 2006 was incredibly sad for her, Mom showed her amazing strength and resiliency by living her life fully, taking care of the house and garden, reading from their "wall of books", traveling with her children, and sharing stories and memories with her five grandchildren (Paul, Mark, Cassie, Lise, and Aya) and anyone else who happened to visit!
Mom is survived by three of her children and five grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Bill; her son, John; and her two sisters, Aiko and Sakaye. It is comforting to know that Mom is now rejoined with her husband Bill, and loving son John.
The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers; Marilyn, Sheryl, and Cathy; Winnie, her incredibly tender, loving, hardworking, and devoted caregiver (AAA Quality Home Care, Santa Clara) in her last weeks of life; the staff at Aegis Living in Fremont; and Vitas Hospice for all their care and support.
Private services and interment will be at Oakmont Mortuary, in Lafayette, CA. A Celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019