Miguel C. AlvarezJuly 5, 1931 - July 22, 2020Resident of Newark, CAOn Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Miguel C. Alvarez a longtime Newark, California resident, who lived in Newark for 53 years, passed away at the age of 89 in Newark, California. Miguel was a retired aircraft mechanic who worked at NASA Ames Research Center at Moffet Field in Mountain View, California.Mr. Alvarez, nicknamed "Mike," was born on July 5, 1931 in Balmorhea, Texas. Miguel was married to the love of his life, Ramona V. Alvarez for 51 years before she passed away last year. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.Mr. Alvarez served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955, as an aircraft mechanic. After his discharge, he went to work for Oakland Aircraft Engine Services and Airmotive Enterprises over overhauling and test operating aircraft reciprocating engines.In 1966, he joined the 129th California Air National Guard, and was an aircraft/engine mechanic. In 1991, Master Sergeant of the Air Force Miguel Alvarez, retired from the Guard, after 40 years in the military, and went to work for Raytheon Aircraft Services, and flew with NASA Ames' C-130 and DC-8 Aircraft to different places around the world.He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Alvarez, his son, Michael Alvarez, his daughter in-law, Cristina Alvarez, his two granddaughters, Alyssa Alvarez and Amanda Alvarez. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A visitation and Resurrection Service for Miguel will be on July 29, 2020 at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels. It will be live-streamed please contact the family. The burial will be on July 30, 2020 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the services and burial will only be attended by family.