Mike Gatrell
November 30, 1953 - August 10, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Monday Aug. 10, 2020 Michael Richard Gatrell, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away after a long illness. Born in Morristown, New Jersey on Nov. 30, 1953 he moved to Walnut Creek as a young boy with his family in the early 1960's.
Mike was a very accomplished hardworking business owner of Jospeh's Lawnmower & Lockshop in Pleasant Hill where he worked for 48 years. Other accomplishments included raising his daughter, Neila as a single parent. He was so proud of the woman Neila had become and loved her and his two granddaughters Lyanna and Arya so much. He was an excellent fisherman and hunter who loved to listen to classic rock, drive nice cars and watch Nascar racing. He travelled extensively with friends throughout the years pursuing his passions. Mike would give the shirt off his back mixed with a bit of quick witted advice to those he cared about. He had heart of gold and all that knew him could see it.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth Gatrell, brothers Warren and Billie Gatrell and most recently his longtime high school buddy, Jody Kruse with whom had shared many of his interests with throughout the years. He leaves behind his daughter Neila, granddaughters Lyanna and Arya, sisters Peg, Patsy, Joannie and half brother Pat.
We will celebrate Mike's life on Saturday Oct 24, 2020 from 11:00-12:30 at Heather Farms Park Rose Garden Gazebo, 1540 Marchbanks Drive, Walnut Creek, CA. His family and close friends will scatter his ashes at his favorite fishing spot outside the Golden Gate Bridge. Donations are asked in lieu of flowers to the National Kidney Foundation
