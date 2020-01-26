|
|
Mildred Burns
Sept. 16, 1927 - Jan. 20, 2020
Manteca
Mildred Burns, 92 of Manteca passed away on January 20, 2020.
Mildred "Milly" Michelini was born in San Francisco on September 16, 1927. She grew up in Oakland, graduated from University High School, and then went on to complete a secretarial program at Heald Business College. She worked as a secretary for several years at Fuller Glass Company in San Francisco before she met the love of her life John "Jack" Burns in 1950. Milly and Jack were married on November 25, 1951. They settled in Oakland where she embraced her role of wife, mother, and homemaker as they raised their family of four children. Milly was passionate about family, friends, food, and felines. Her door was always open, friends were always welcome and there was always a place at the table for whoever stopped by.
Milly was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Edward Burns, son Michael Edward Burns, parents Oreste and Mary Michelini, and brother Roy Michelini.
She is survived by her sister Judith "Judy" Anne Michelini, sisters-in-law Patricia Michelini and Stephanie "Stevie" Burns, daughters Suzanne Gates, Linda Burns, Diana Rabelo (Clement Rabelo), grandchildren Phillip Burns (Rhonda Rodriguez), Michael Gates (Heather Lewis), Mathew Amparano (Amber Price), Brian Gates, Sarah Gates, great granddaughter Mia Nicole Amparano-Price, many nieces and nephews and Lucy the cat.
On Monday, January 27th rosary and visitation will be held from 6-9p.m. at Chapel of the Chimes 4499 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland. On Tuesday, January 28th Funeral mass will be held at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church 176 Ridgeway Ave., Oakland at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, it was Milly's wish that you make a donation to Hannah Boys Center, Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or Guide Dogs for the Blind.
View the online memorial for Mildred Burns
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020