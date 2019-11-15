|
Mildred Dornan
August 5, 1921 ~ November 14, 2019
Resident of Point Richmond
Mildred (Mid) Dornan died at the age of 98. Her memorial will be Sunday November 17at 2 pm, First United Methodist Church, Pt Richmond, followed by lunch at Hotel Mac.
Mid was born on a Nebraska farm and grew up in Norfolk NE. Her father died when she was 6, and Mid remained close to her sister and two brothers throughout their lives.After high school, she moved to Southern California and worked as a governess. She later returned to Norfolk, attended business school, and returned to Southern California in 1941 to work for the Army Air Forces as part of the war effort. She corresponded by letter to Robert (Bob) Dornan during WWII, married him in August 1946 and moved to the Point.
Mid was an active volunteer in her community. She belonged to the YMCA Young Marrieds, leader for Camp Fire Girls & Brownies, West Side Improvement Club, Washington School PTA and Boy Scouts. Her husband Bob was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 111 and for 30 years, Mid hosted adult scout leaders for Monday night coffee& dessert.
Mid was a charter member of the Point Richmond History Association, holding virtually office and most notable, wrote her "A-Mid Trivia," column starting in 1968 with "Point Counterpoint", followed by "This Point in Time." Her columns can be read online at pointrichmondhistory.org. She volunteered as a docent in the Point Richmond History Building.
Mid was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for 74 years. She was honored as Sweetheart of the Year in 1999 and wrote Point Faithful, A 100-year History of the First United Methodist Church in Point Richmond. She served as Sunday School teacher, Superintendent of Christian Education, Administrative Board Secretary, Administrative Board President, and United Methodist Women
Mid worked at UC Berkeley in the Radiology Department and later the Preschool Dept of the Richmond Unified School District. In retirement, she volunteered with elementary students and enjoyed extensive independent travel.
Mid is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Patricia Dornan, Kathleen Barnes, Roberta Palfini (Richard) and her grandchildren, Clay Barnes, Emileigh Barnes (Mike Kern), Molly Barnes, Rachel Palfini, Robert Palfini. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob(1981).
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 201 Martina St, Richmond.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019