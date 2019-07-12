Mildred Fereira

August 1, 1920 - June 15, 2019

Long Time Danville Resident.

Mildred was born on August 1, 1920 in San Francisco to Helen Lewis and Cyril Cuevas. She passed away on June 15, 2019. In 1922 Mildred's family moved to Bray, California. The family relocated to Lower Lake, Lake County in 1927. At the age of 15 the family moved to Danville. Mildred's mother opened the first beauty shop in Danville. Mildred represented Danville at the opening of the Caldecott Tunnel. She graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1938. While attending San Ramon she met her future husband Leland Fereira. Leland's family were early settlers to the San Ramon Valley. Mildred and Lee were married in 1942 in Dallas Texas. From 1939 to her retirement in 1983 Mildred owned and operated the Diablo Beauty Shop. She resided in Danville from 1935 until 2011 when she moved to Manor Care of Tice Valley in Walnut Creek. Mildred is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Laura, grandchildren Tyler (Ryan) and Koren (Josh) and her great-grandchildren Makenzie and Jackson. Survivors include the d'Escoto family of Chicago. At Mildred's request services will be private. Donations in Mildred's memory may be made to the Museum of the San Ramon Valley.





