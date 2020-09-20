Mildred M. Erman1918 - 2020Resident of Concord, CAMildred Erman peacefully passed away at her home on August 22nd, 2020, at the age of 102.She was preceded in death by Otto, her beloved husband of sixty-four years, and her oldest son, Robert. She was born and raised in the Charleston, Arkansas area surrounded by a large, loving family and many friends. She and Otto married and moved to Concord in 1937. Her work at a wartime day care center fostered her love of teaching young children and led her to a career and degree in early childhood education. She established The Erman Pre-School in 1965, and, over nineteen years, she and her staff provided a warm, nurturing, pre-school and accredited kindergarten for hundreds of Diablo Valley area children. Throughout her adult life she supported various programs for mentally handicapped individuals—especially the George Miller Center East where her son, Bob, participated in the senior program. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Concord from its founding and embraced Christian values in her daily life. Golf, travel, camping/fishing/boating, gardening, and socializing with family and friends were lifelong enjoyments that she and Otto shared. One of her greatest delights in her later years was time with family or friends around a good game of Scrabble. Her loss is deeply mourned by her children, Patricia, Paul, and John and their families, her grandchildren and their spouses, her adored great-grandchildren, and extended family, and many friends. She was a loving mentor to us all and a ray of sunshine in our lives. She truly helped to make the world a better place.She wished to extend her love, appreciation, and joy in knowing all those who shared in the challenges, commitments, accomplishments, deep friendships, and faith that made her life so joyful, purposed, and fulfilling. Per her wishes, the family will hold a private memorial service.