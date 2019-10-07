|
Mildred Sinift
Oct. 7, 1926 - Jan. 21, 2019
Alameda
Mildred Louise Sinift, passed away Jan 21, 2019 at the age of 92 after a short illness. Mildred was the eighth and final child of James Garfield and Susanna Mathews Atherton. She lived on Diamond Dairy farm owned by her father near Amite Louisiana. Graduating Valedictorian at age 16, she lived with her sister in New Orleans, where she worked as a telephone switch board operator. During the 1946 Mardi Gras celebration, she met a handsome Coast Guard sailor. On November 16, that same year, Mildred married Darrel B. Sinift of Cambria Iowa.
Mildred followed Darrel to different ports of call, setting up residences in Honolulu Hawaii, St. Louis Mo, and Alameda Ca. While in Hawaii, she gave birth to Bruce Edward and Linda Anne. When Darrel retired from the Coast Guard in 1973, he and Mildred made Alameda their forever home. Millie loved doing cross word puzzles; completed them in ink until her last week on this Earth. She also loved watching birds. Most of all, Mildred loved her family and always made them her priority. She had a warm smile and was welcoming and kind to everyone she met. Last September, Mildred moved to Walnut Creek to live next to her daughter and son-in -law.
Mildred is preceded in death by her beloved husband Darrel in 1987, and by all her siblings and in laws. She is lovingly remembered by her children Bruce (Maureen), Linda Cole (Craig), granddaughters Emily Cole Batterton (Jim), Angela Cole Parsons (Kevin) and Sarah McDowell Cade (Gabriel), 7 great grandchildren plus one on the way and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2019