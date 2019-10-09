|
Mildred Walstrom Olson
May 12, 1923 - September 22, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Mildred Nana Margaretta Walstrom Olson passed away peacefully on a Sunday morning after a long and fruitful life. Her cheerful perspective and her love of caring for people marked her life in her friendships, her nursing profession, her family and her church.
Millie, as she was known to most, was born to Swedish immigrant parents in Oakland, CA joining older brother, Milton. She graduated from Oakland High School and went on to receive an AA degree from the University of California at Berkeley before attending the school of nursing at Samuel Merritt Hospital to become a Registered Nurse.
Millie is survived by her husband of 73 years, Stanley; her daughter, Nancy (Steven) Olsen of Oakland; her son Robert (Wendy) Olson of Spokane, WA; Six grandchildren, their spouses and 10 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her loving presence will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 pm at First Covenant Church, 4000 Redwood Rd. Oakland, CA.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Mission Springs Christian Conference Center 1050 Lockhart Gulch Rd. Scotts Valley, CA 95066 or at www.missionsprings.com
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019