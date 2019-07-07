Mildreth "Millie" Peterson Parsons

May 22, 1923 ~ July 4, 2018

Resident of Walnut Creek, CA

Millie passed away last year on July 4, 2018 to be with the Lord at age 95. She was born in Greenville, PA. to Murray and Genevieve Wilkes Peterson and graduated from Penn High. Millie moved to New Castle, PA to attend beauty school. But during WWII, she was a true Rosie the Riveter, working at Johnson Bronze Co. There she met the love of her life, David Edward Parsons and married Oct. 31, 1943 at First Congregational Church. As members they attended with their 4 children.

The Parsons family relocated to Concord, CA June, 1966 and joined First Christian Church where she was in Christian Women Fellowship and Bible Study Fellowship. Millie was a Kaiser Hospital volunteer and in retail sales and enjoyed ballroom dancing.

Her surviving children are Joyce Ridge, William (Diane) Parsons, David (Viki) Parsons and Yvonne (Jerry) Hanson. Her beloved grandchildren Justin Ridge, Andrea Hanson, Alecia (John Paul) Farsight, Joel Hanson, David III, John, Daniel, and Jacob Parsons, and great grandchildren Jeralyn and Mark Farsight dearly loved their Nana.

Millie was proceeded in death by husband, Dave, on October 17, 1978, son-in-law Homer (Buddy) Ridge, brothers Harry, Milton, and Douglas Peterson. Her surviving siblings are Genevieve Bluedorn of Pennsylvania and Raymond Peterson of North Carolina.

Millie was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Walnut Creek and a memorial celebration was officiated by Pastor Jack Niemi in July, 2018. Millie's family celebrates how she expressed love through her giving and joyful spirit. We miss her dearly!





