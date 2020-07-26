1/2
Milton John Panagotacos
1946 - 2020
Milton John Panagotacos
November 11, 1946 - July 15, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Passed away peacefully July 15, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 73. Milton (or "Mr. P," "Coach Milt," "Taco," "Batman," or "Papou") was born on November 11, 1946 in San Francisco, California, the youngest of four boys born to parents John Peter Panagotacos and Constance (Moosios) Panagotacos. Devoted husband to Sharon (Curtin) Panagotacos. Loving father to John (Elizabeth), Nicholas, and Constantine (Natalie). Beloved grandfather of Jacob, Grace, Michael, Leonidas and Marcus. Loyal brother to Peter, James (Diane) and Christopher (deceased). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Milton grew up in San Francisco where he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964. He was a standout athlete (baseball and football), earning All-City recognition numerous times. He continued his education and sports career at San Francisco City College, and later graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in physical education. He continued to receive sports accolades during his time playing both baseball and soccer at the collegiate level, including All-Conference goalkeeper. Post-college, he played semi-professional baseball with the Cincinnati Reds organization for a brief period.
While studying at San Francisco City College, he met, courted and eventually married the love of his life, Sharon. Married in the Greek Orthodox Annunciation Cathedral in San Francisco in 1969, they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. They moved out of San Francisco in 1975 to Orinda, and then to Lafayette in 1977 – the place that would remain Milton's home for the rest of his life. This is also where Milton and Sharon raised their 3 loving sons.
Milton's career included: 20 years of dedicated service in the San Francisco Fire Department (retiring early due to a back injury); 20 years as a high school teacher; and numerous coaching jobs, including head baseball coach at Lincoln High School (where he was previously a student), both baseball and softball coaching positions at St. Mary's College, two stints as the head soccer coach at Campolindo High School, head baseball coach at Mt. Diablo High School and many other local volunteer coaching positions within his community including PONY League, AAU, Little League and various All-Star teams. Coaching was Milton's passion. In the 1980s, Milton started giving private hitting lessons in his backyard batting cage. He was able to work with kids from the greater Lamorinda area over the span of 30+ years. He took great pride following his former students and players into their later stages of life, always rooting for them from the sideline, via phone calls or personal visits to their houses. Milton made many friendships during these lessons, with parents and kids alike, as they saw a sincere, genuine and old-fashioned teacher of the game that often included lessons beyond baseball.
Milton also enjoyed people and would talk to anyone and everyone. And people liked him back. Milton's outgoing and friendly personality led him to meet and keep numerous friendships throughout his life, often adding a new friend any time he left the house, went on vacation or stopped by a garage sale looking for a deal on old baseball cards or collectibles.
Milton lived life to the fullest. He nourished his family and friends with love and care. He was especially devoted to and in admiration of his wife, Sharon. He asked his sons in his last conversations to make sure Sharon got a lot of credit in his obituary for standing by his side and helping raise his three boys. A true act of selflessness and love; his last wishes were to make sure "mom" was thanked and looked after. Their marriage was special. They traveled extensively together, including Africa, Asia, South and Central America, Western and Eastern Europe and almost every state throughout the U.S. Most of all, Milton was proud of his three sons and absolutely adored his five grandchildren. Fortunately, Papou – as they called him – was able to spend a lot of time with his grandchildren in his retirement, taking them on vacations, to ball games, the zoo, shows and working with each of them in the batting cage.
Milton wanted everyone to know he had fully accepted and surrendered his life to Christ. His relationship with the Lord grew especially strong in the final few months of his life. Milton had extreme peace and comfort knowing that whenever God called him, he'd be going home with Him for eternity.
Milton will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to be in relationship with him.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the Panagotacos family held a private, family-only service at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland, CA. There will be a public celebration of life in Spring 2021. All who knew Milton and the Panagotacos family are welcome. Details TBD. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
We played soccer together at SF State and he was not only a fine player but a better person. Great guy....
Mike Beltran
Friend
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
Milt was one of the best. He was an outstanding coach and a great friend for me throughout my years playing baseball. I have known him for around a decade and he is the one who helped me realize my love for baseball. I started out as a kid who could barely even swing a bat when I first came into his batting cage all those years ago. He saw the potential in me that nobody else could see and he turned me into a baseball player and a teammate. He taught me to speak up more and be there for my teammates when they needed me most. When I was struggling through rough patches and felt like quitting the game, he gave me the confidence and strength I needed to keep up my work ethic. Milt was one of the most significant people in my life and I’m terribly saddened to know he’s gone. He was a major part of so many people’s lives and I hope he rests easy after such an amazing and inspiring life.
Nicholas Meng
Friend
July 24, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Coach Mil’s passing. May his soul Rest In Peace. May God comfort his family. He had been giving private baseball lessons to our son since grade school all the way to high school and he was kind, patient and with great skills. He has played a very important role in our son’s growing up. May God bless his soul in paradise! Our family will sponsor to plant a memorial tree in memory of him.
Jin Meng
Friend
July 23, 2020
Uncle Miltee we called him. Cherished memories of him at Aunt Connie's house. Particularly when I was little.. that smile!!!
My deepest sympathies to his family. So sad to lose one so sweet & good.
Grace Chandler Jones
Family
July 23, 2020
Panagotacos family, I’m so very sorry hearing of the passing of Milt. Please know my family and I send our condolences and are thinking of you all.
Chris Berry
Friend
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Milton's family. Many, many years of memories between church and Sunday school and Lincoln High School.
Diane & Steve Kosturos/Garcia
Friend
July 23, 2020
I knew Milton until he was about 4 years old. He was always a happy & cheerful guy.
Bob Barwick
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Sincere condolences to Milton's family. May he rest in peace.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Our sincere condolences to Milton's family. We went to Sunday school together




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Our sincerely condolences to the family.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































Diane Kosturos Garcia & family
Friend
July 23, 2020
My memories go back to the early 60's with Milton. We were part of GOYA in San Francisco. I then bumped into Milton again when living in Hawaii. He was a kind caring individual. I will not forget him. My heart goes out to the family. With fond memories. Emalene
Emalene Anderson
Friend
July 22, 2020
We’ve known Milton over 65 years. Spending time together at his home in San Francisco, Sunday church at Annunciation, and playing baseball at Lincoln High School. More recently we spent time with him , watching our grandsons play Lafayette Little League baseball and football games at Campolindo High School. He will be missed. Sending our love and prayers to Sharon and family .
Deanne & Nick Kosturos
Friend
July 21, 2020
He will be missed-God Bless-REST IN PIECE IN THE LOARD.
Mike Frangadakis
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
MY former classmate Peace Eternal
Alexia Ballas/Kavros
Classmate
July 21, 2020
I remember Milton as a neighbor on Moncada Way SF. At 5 years old playing football in the street in front of the house, he could be counted on to catch the ball and run with it. He was so cute and had a lot of spirit. Later I saw him working at the El Rey movie theatre and later at Shaws Ice cream store in the "Village". He and all the boys and their mother were great neighbors. I just recently saw Milt at the memorial luncheon for his mom, healthy & smiling as usual....I guess if Milton can go down that road, it must not be too bad. I'm not afraid.
Janet Breger
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Zoe se Mas.. May his memory be eternal.
Paul Sogotis
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Peter, my deepest condolences for your loss.
ALEX PAPALEXOPOULOS
July 20, 2020
Milton and his family always received me with open arms. Milton was a gentleman, compassionate, and a great family man. This is how I knew Milton and this is the way I and Yohann will always remember him. May he stay for ever young in anyone's memory!
Gerald Grellet-Tinner
Friend
July 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times
John Gumas
July 20, 2020
Sending much care and thoughts to Sharon and Milton's family. I remember Milton as always smiling and remember seeing him with Sharon on our Moncada Way block way back in time! So sorry for your loss.
Donna Breger Stanton
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
Our family moved from Chicago to Moraga 33 years ago next month. I was 14 and Milt at the time was the Head Varsity Coach of the boys soccer program at Campolindo. He and his son John, a truly great guy who was in my class and later became a great friend, were two of the first people I ever met within days of moving here. I not only liked but more importantly had the utmost respect for Milt from day one, immediately. He had that unusual balance as a parent, coach, and as man that you knew he cared about you and that he was a giver and had a big heart, but at the same time didn't he didn't stand for any BS or laziness or lack of effort, and Milt had an old-school toughness about him that is far too rare anymore that resonated with me immediately. He was without a doubt one of the adults and coaches and parents that I always looked up to and always wanted to earn the respect of during Campo years and college and beyond. Milt also had a great sense of humor and always knew how and when to insert a wisecrack or that trademark Milt smirk/grin on his face to make you laugh - often at your own expense. It took some time for a new Chicago kid to like and get used to a new tight knit area where a lot of the kids and families had known each other since Kindergarten, but Milt and Sharon always made you feel welcome and part of the community whether it was at their home in Lafayette, or before/after sports practices, or team pizza outings, or anywhere else that you would see the Panagotacos clan around town. As many people know, the extended Panagotacos family have been true titans in the Lamorinda community for 40+ years and counting, and I'm honored & blessed to have had my life be positively impacted w/ so many good memories created with/by Milt, Sharon, John, Gus, and Nick. Much love guys, you are all in my thoughts and Thank You.
Aaron Girard
Friend
July 19, 2020
I'm sorry that Milton is gone. I remember him so well at the Greek Gala Charity even a few years ago. He looked great! Back in the day I remember walking up to Lakeside Village to Shaws Ice. I always bought a cone from smiling Milton. RIP Milt.
John Pommon
Friend
July 19, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of all the joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
ANNAMARIE KARSANT
Friend
