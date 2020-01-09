|
|
Milton L. Barber
Dec. 7, 1937 ~ Dec. 30, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA.
Milton L Barber passed away Dec. 30, 2019 and was 82 years old. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Billie, sons Breyhan, Greg, and Phil, grandchildren Lauren, Chris, Tyler, Austin, Kyle, Jenna and Haley, Brothers Byron, Normal and Melvin. Milton was loved and will be missed by many. Memorial Services Sat. 1/11 at 3pm LDS Church 3700 Concord Blvd, Concord.
View the online memorial for Milton L. Barber
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020