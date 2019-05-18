|
|
Minnie Virginia Gonzales
MAY 28, 1921 - MARCH 30, 2019
Martinez Ca.
Minnie Virginia Gonzales past away in the early morning on March 30th, 2019 at the age of 97.
Minnie was born in Santa Barbara Ca. To Louis and Lucille Gonzales.
Minnie was proceeded in death by two sons, Manual and Ralph. She is survived by son's Tony (Diane), Jamie (Jackie), Danny (Laurie), Raul, Fernando and Armando (Sharron). Minnie also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. And her kitty Pablo. Minnie's many loves included family, church, hats, gardening and her 67 Impala SS. Please join Minnie's family for a celebration of her life on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00am. Hope Convenant Church,2275 Morello Ave. Pleasant Hill Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on May 18, 2019