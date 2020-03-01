|
Miriam Laska
78 years
Montclair, Oakland CA
Miriam (Mir) beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on the afternoon of January 15, 2020 with family at her side.
Miriam was born to Nick and Rose Laska in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania in May 1941. She was the youngest of 3 children. Her family moved to Los Angeles in 1954 where her father and uncle started the Laska Seltzer Company. Miriam moved to the Bay Area in 1968 with her daughter, Allison, to pursue a career in teaching. She taught in Oakland at The Renaissance School (The Arts School) and then at Oakland High where she taught Bilingual Education for over 20 years. She was passionate about teaching her students English and Social Studies and often formed strong bonds that lasted long after they had left her classroom. Miriam was always focused on student learning and well-being and had a deep appreciation for the rich cultural backgrounds of her students. She went on to lead the Bilingual Department after earning her MA in Educational Leadership and planned and accompanied her students on trips to Washington DC, Atlanta and Japan. Miriam was also a beloved colleague at Oakland High, and like the bonds she formed with her students, she developed close friendships with her fellow teachers that continued long after her retirement in 2002.
In 1987 Miriam met the love of her life, her soulmate, Lee Holmes. They married and spent the next 32 years together raising grandchildren, teaching, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Miriam was especially devoted to her family, and loved spending time, taking pictures of and telling stories about her 5 grandchildren.
Miriam was a gardener, builder, camper, photographer, batiker, avid reader, traveler, genealogist, and explorer of cultures. She volunteered with the League of Women Voters and was a lifelong patron of libraries and museums.
Miriam's family and friends knew her to be caring, protective, intelligent and loyal with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Stan, and nephew, Michael. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020