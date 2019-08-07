|
Miriam Renee (Matus) Ferguson
January 30, 1965 - July 31, 2019
Concord, CA
Miriam Renee Ferguson was born in Santa Cruz, CA on January 30, 1965 and peacefully passed away at the age of 54 after a short illness, with loved ones by her side in Concord, CA on July 31st, 2019.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Kenneth Ferguson, her parents Manuel Matus (Vikki) of San Jose, CA and mother Lorraine La Mar (Gary) of Oroville CA and her sister Michelle (Matus) Coffman of Capitola CA. She also has sons Joshua Matus (Tiffany), Michael, Alex and Daniel Valadez with 5 grandchildren Isaac, Gaige, Brooklynn, Aiden and Mason. She also had several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She also leaves behind Her mother in law Cheryl Biggs (Jack), Father-in-law Allan Ferguson (Kristin), brother in-law Stacy Ferguson (Sandy), and sister in law Chantel Tieman (Ray) and more nieces and nephews.
Services will be on Thursday, August 8th at Benito and Azzaro Chapel at 1050 Cayuga Street in Santa Cruz. The viewing will be for close family at 11:00-12:00 and other family and friends at 12:00-2:00 pm and service will be from 2:00-3:00 pm.
Reception will follow from 3:00-6:00 pm at Santa Cruz Bible Church at 440 Frederick St, Santa Cruz.
Miriam and her husband Ken loved to take long trips on his Harley Davidson and spend time in her yard with her pets, and making her home beautiful and welcoming. She also loved to play on-line poker and at the casinos.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 7, 2019