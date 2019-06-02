|
Mirtha E. Hernandez
Dec. 16, 1948 - May 23, 2019
Resident of Clayton, California
Born in Lima, Peru Mirtha immigrated to the USA in the 1960's. Mirtha married Fred Hernandez in 1973 and had two children, Marcos and Doris. She worked for UC Berkeley and then Wells Fargo Bank, where she retired after 22 years. Mirtha was an avid Raiders and Warriors fan, enthusiastic exerciser and a dog lover. She is survived by her husband Alfred Hernandez; her son Marcos Hernandez; her daughter Doris Evans (Ryan); her granddaughters Scarlett and Violet Evans; and her brother Jose Enrique Valencia.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA; (510) 234-2012. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 837 Tennent Avenue, Pinole, CA. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019